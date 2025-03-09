River Global Investors LLP Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River Global Investors LLP lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

