Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Rise Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 12,856 shares trading hands.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.
