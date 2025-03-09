Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.89 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

