Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,522 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,586 shares during the period. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,683 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

