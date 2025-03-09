Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

