Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $121.24 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

