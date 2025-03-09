Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 722 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after purchasing an additional 350,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,484,000 after buying an additional 209,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.54 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.