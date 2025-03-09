Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE BK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

