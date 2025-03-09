Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

