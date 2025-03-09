Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

