Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.