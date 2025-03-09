Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Revvity by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

