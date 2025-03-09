Retirement Solution LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Solution LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,542,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,395,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,758,000 after purchasing an additional 929,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,776,000 after acquiring an additional 840,689 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

