Retail Stocks To Research – March 6th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies that engage in selling goods or services directly to consumers. These companies can operate through physical stores, online platforms, or both, and their performance is often seen as an indicator of consumer spending trends and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $17.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,813,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,145,773. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.93, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,216,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,420,712. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.93. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.10. 23,391,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,215,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

