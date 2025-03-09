Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nintendo stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nintendo alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.