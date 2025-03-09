Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Shopify Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. 13,891,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

