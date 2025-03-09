Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PG&E stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PCG opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. UBS Group decreased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 4,623.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PG&E by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,893,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,203,000 after purchasing an additional 85,983 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,722,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

