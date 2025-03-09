Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Rentokil Initial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Rentokil Initial has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 2,288,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

