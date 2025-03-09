Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.
Rentokil Initial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Rentokil Initial has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Shares of RTO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 2,288,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
