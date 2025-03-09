Rentokil Initial plc Announces Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.
Rentokil Initial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Rentokil Initial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rentokil Initial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
NYSE RTO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. 2,288,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,230. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
