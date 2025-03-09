Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 10,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,198 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 262,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 355,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $304,201.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,417,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,138,849.46. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 0.07. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

