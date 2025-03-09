Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,211,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.99% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

