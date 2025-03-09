Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $99.08 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,792,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,075,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.42% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

