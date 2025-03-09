Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $115.37 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,258,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MBB stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

