Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,364,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,675,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 4.68% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

