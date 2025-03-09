Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,880,579 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,880,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,209,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.3 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

