Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.36. 3,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

