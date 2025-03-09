Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.73. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 231,434 shares traded.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $356.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

