PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.76), with a volume of 5294853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.80 ($1.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.88) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PureTech Health Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £409.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

