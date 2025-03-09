PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of PubMatic worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,701,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 269,217 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 24,891 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $376,849.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,265.44. The trade was a 80.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $115,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,549.76. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,811 shares of company stock worth $1,554,021. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PUBM stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

