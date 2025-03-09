ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $15.95. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 8,173 shares traded.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Company Profile

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

