ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $15.95. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 8,173 shares traded.
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.
ProShares Short SmallCap600 Company Profile
ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short SmallCap600
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short SmallCap600 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.