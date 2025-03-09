Promising Lithium Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the mining, processing, and production of lithium, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift toward cleaner energy and transportation technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,958,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. Arcadium Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. 4,775,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,252. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

