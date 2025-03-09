Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on PLD. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE PLD opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
