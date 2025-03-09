PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,867 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $86,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,482,045,000 after buying an additional 437,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,087,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

