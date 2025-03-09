PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marriott International worth $123,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,162,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $98,249,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 36,564.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,636,000 after acquiring an additional 359,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35,705.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $262.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

