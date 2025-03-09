Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 60,934,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 68,103,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Up 7.9 %

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.