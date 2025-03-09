Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of DINO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

