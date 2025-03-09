PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

PhoneX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

