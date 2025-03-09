Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – March 9th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Gilead Sciences are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies involved in researching, developing, producing, and marketing drugs and therapies. Investors in these stocks are exposed to the risks and rewards of the pharmaceutical industry’s dynamic environment, which is heavily influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical developments, and market demand for innovative treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $44.17 on Friday, reaching $868.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $823.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $826.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.71. 24,097,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.41. 14,405,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,541. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

