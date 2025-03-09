Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Approximately 3,522,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 934% from the average daily volume of 340,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.04.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrel Resources
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.