Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 13,615 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

