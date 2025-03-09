Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $884,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

