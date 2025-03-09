Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in AON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $402.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.85. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

