Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares trading hands.
Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.
About Peritus High Yield ETF
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
