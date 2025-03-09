PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,627 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 68.9% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.