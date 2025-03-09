Paul S. Dickson Sells 1,642 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 1,642 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $10,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 419,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,828.80. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $7.16 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.