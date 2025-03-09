Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 16,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 25,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

