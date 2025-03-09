Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Head to Head Contrast

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Citizens”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $63.01 million 3.56 $27.51 million $2.27 8.30 Citizens $40.95 million 1.38 $5.49 million $0.98 10.20

Dividends

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Parke Bancorp pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 21.25% 9.41% 1.35% Citizens 7.00% 11.28% 0.37%

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Citizens on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.