Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.32). 217,104,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average session volume of 13,141,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
