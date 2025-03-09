Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer Sells 5,966 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 5,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.20, for a total transaction of C$162,275.20.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OR opened at C$26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.26.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.