Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer Sells 5,966 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 5,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.20, for a total transaction of C$162,275.20.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OR opened at C$26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.26.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.