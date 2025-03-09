Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Orex Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares.
Orex Minerals Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.
Orex Minerals Company Profile
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.
